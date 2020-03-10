7-year-old sexually assaulted in Mahabubabad district

By | Published: 7:29 pm

Mahabubabad: A seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a youth at Apparajupally village of Gudur mandal in the district on Monday night. The accused, who was identified as Sandeep from the same village, had allegedly lured the girl with chocolates and biscuits to the terrace of a building and assaulted her.

It is alleged that he had assaulted her several times in the past. As the girl complained of stomach-ache and pain in legs, her grandmother grew suspicious and asked the victim what happened. The girl then informed her about what she had been going through. On Tuesday, the relatives of the girl reportedly caught Sandeep and handed him over to the police. Gudur police registered a case under POCSO and are investigating. The girl was sent to Mahabubabad government hospital for medical tests.

