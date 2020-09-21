70 road accidents in a week in Cyberabad areas

Mishaps claim 13 lives on various stretches in Cyberabad, rash, negligent driving and over speeding major causes

Hyderabad: In the last one week, a total of 70 accidents occurred on various road stretches in Cyberabad claiming 13 lives with rash and negligent driving and over speeding being the major reasons for most of the accidents.

According to the Cyberabad Traffic Police, violation of lane discipline, in which motorists abruptly change the lanes at a high speed without using the light indicators and not paying attention to the traffic ahead and behind, and drunken driving were other important reasons.

Officials said of the 70 road crashes, 12 were fatal and 58 were non-fatal. In these accidents between September 7 and 13, a total of 77 persons were injured while 13 of them lost their lives.

The other reason for the mishaps, according to the police, is indulging in other activities while driving like speaking on cell phone or with other occupants in a car or some other motorist driving alongside. Some accidents also occur as the drivers fall asleep behind the wheel.

“Some of the accidents could have occurred due to a combination of the reasons. The other factors behind accidents is parking vehicles at dangerous points while one of the most important reason is drunk driving,” said a senior official from Cyberabad Traffic Police.

The victims in these accidents included 14 pedestrians and 30 motorcyclists. The highest number of deaths involving bikes was due to not wearing proper helmets by the riders and pillion riders. Most of the mishaps occurred on major roads. Officials said of all the road crashes, car to bike and bike self-skid were the highest.

“Compared to the past, the road crashes are increasing now. The data clearly shows that with regard to the nature of collision, a large number of accidents are happening due to collision from behind,” the official said. A key aspect happened to be absence of rear view mirrors in vehicles and where they were present, the drivers not having the habit of monitoring them. “Without checking the vehicles coming from behind, many drivers change the lanes or take a turn which cause in accidents,” he added.

The police advise people to be more sensible with driving rules and norms to avoid accidents. “They should focus more on driving and less on other activities. It was found that a majority of the accidents occur due to human error,” officials said.

The 34 crashes involving motorcycles between September 7 and 13 resulted in injuries for 39 persons and loss of seven lives. Of the injured, 17 were found to be riders and 13 were pillion riding who did not wear helmet.

“It clearly indicates the need for usage of helmets by all two-wheeler riders. Most of those who died even after wearing helmets were either wearing inferior quality helmet or did not strap them well,” the police official said.

