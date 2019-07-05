700 veterinary hospitals to be upgraded: Talasani

By | Published: 6:58 pm 7:29 pm

Nalgonda: Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairy Development Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said 700 veterinary hospitals would be upgraded in the State this year by providing required medical equipment and facilities.

Launching Foot and Mouth Diseases Vaccination Programme at Cherlapally village in the district, Srinivas Yadav said that upgradation of 642 veterinary hospitals had been completed so far in the State and development of another 700 veterinary hospitals would be taken up this year. He said the State government has initiated measures to ensure medical services to the livestock including cattle and sheep at the village level by upgrading veterinary hospitals and providing mobile hospitals. A card would be issued to all the owners of sheep and cattle to record veterinary services availed by them, he added.

He listed out the measures taken up by the State government for development of dairy farm sector, which was also allied sector to the agriculture, in the last five years. It has launched special schemes to distribute sheep and cattle to the selected beneficiaries on subsidy in this regard.

Stating that chances of cattle and sheep contracting infectious diseases was high during monsoon season, the Minister said that Foot and Mouth Diseases Vaccination programme would continue till July 22 to protect them from the diseases. There was a misconception among people that cattle would give less milk, if they were vaccinated, but it was not true. The veterinary doctors and Gopala Mithras would work together to change the misconception among people, he added.

Govt keen on encouraging dairy farming sector

Education Minister G Jagdish Reddy said that agriculture and livestock including cattle, cows have an undetectable link in our country and there is need to promote dairy farm sector for the benefit of the farmers. It would also help the farmers to reduce the usage of chemical fertilizers, which would decrease the fertility of the soil, he added.

Keeping it in mind that sufficient quality milk was also not available to the people, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had held a review meeting after TRS came to power in 2014 and decided to extend incentives to encourage dairy farm sector.

Earlier, the Animal Husbandry Minister has also examined the exhibition organized by the department at the venue of the programme. Later, he inaugurated new building of District Veterinary Hospital, which was constructed with a budget of Rs 4 crore at Manyamchelka in Nalgonda.

Secretary of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Nalgonda MLA K Bhupal Reddy, district Collector Gaurav Uppal and others were also attended the event.

