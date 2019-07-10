7,000 subsidised motors to be distributed to ryots in Narsampet

By | Published: 12:44 am

Warangal Rural: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the State government was committed to the welfare of the farmers in the State and appreciated the efforts of Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy for providing agriculture motor pump sets on subsidy to the farmers of Narsampet.

At a programme organised at MLA’s camp office in Narsampet in the district on Wednesday, 381 motors were distributed to the farmers.

Speaking on the occasion, Dayakar Rao said distribution of the motors to farmers on subsidy is not available in any other constituencies in the State except Narsampet. “MLA Peddi is a very active leader. Due to his efforts, you (farmers) could able to get the motors on subsidy. A total of 7,000 farmers will be given the motors with Rs nine crore,” he said.

He also said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao had sanctioned Rs 350 crore for the linking of Ramappa-Pakhal lakes for the benefit of the farmers. “The previous governments have done nothing for the development of the farmers in the State,” he said.

MLA Peddi Sudharshan Reddy said this scheme would continue in the constituency. “The scheme is aimed at benefitting the small and marginal farmers who mainly belong to backward class, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes,” he added.

Mahabubabad MP Maloth Kavitha also spoke at the meeting. Meanwhile, Minister also laid foundation for the construction of Pakhal auditorium with an estimated cost of Rs five crore and tank development works park with an estimated cost of Rs three crore in 14 acres of land in Narsampet town.

