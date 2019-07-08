72 assistant profs hired for govt medical colleges in Telangana

By | Published: 9:46 pm

Hyderabad: In a significant milestone towards strengthening the teaching faculty at State-run medical colleges, the Director of Medical Education (DME) on Monday recruited 72 Assistant Professors and completed the process of counselling.

These recruited non-clinical departmental posts will be deployed to various government medical colleges in Telangana and orders to this effect are expected by Tuesday, DME Dr. K Ramesh Reddy said. The recruitment includes 15 posts in Anatomy, 10 in Biochemistry, nine in Pharmacology, 14 in Pathology, 11 in Microbiology, six in Forensics Medicine and 11 in Community Medicine. Two candidates for Assistant Professors did not attend the counselling and two did not indicate their preferred place of work, authorities said.

As part of the recruitment process, the State government issued a notification to recruit 67 posts of senior faculty on contract basis at Government Medical College, Nizamabad, and another 24 posts of faculty at Mahabubnagar Medical College. Last month, 1,036 posts of senior faculty were notified to be filled on permanent basis for the upcoming medical colleges in Nalgonda and Suryapet.