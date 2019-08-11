7,304 M Tech convener quota seats up for grabs in Telangana

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: As many as 7,304 M Tech convener quota seats are up for grabs in the ongoing first phase Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-PGECET) web based admission counselling.

This year, of the total seats, 1,147 seats are available in 10 university colleges and 6,157 in another 194 private engineering colleges across the State.

Likewise, the number of M Pharmacy seats is pegged at 3,900 including 111 in university and 3,789 in private pharmacy colleges. Due to lack of admissions in the post graduate engineering programmes during the last academic year, as many as 66 MTech programmes had been closed down by different private college managements this year. Not just engineering, 43 MPharmacy programmes too faced closure as they had poor enrollments.

The TS-PGECET is conducted for admissions into master programmes in engineering, pharmacy, architecture and Pharmacy D in both university and private colleges. This year, only 100 seats are available for admissions in the architecture programme while there are 250 seats in Pharmacy D (Post Baccalaureate) course.

Meanwhile, the Osmania University, which is conducting the admission process, has extended the last date for participating in the certificate verification till August 14. Earlier, the last date was August 13.

The verification of certificates will be done at helpline centres at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad, Nizam College, AV College of Arts & Commerce and Kakatiya University. The students participating in the web counselling through TS-PGECET should note that after allotment of seats for GATE and GPAT qualified candidates, the left over seats would be allotted to them.

