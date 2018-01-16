Majority of Indians believe in inflation rise in 2018

By | Published: 5:18 pm

New Delhi: Over 74 per cent of Indians believe that inflation and cost of living are set to rise in 2018 as compared to the last year, reveals a survey.

The survey titled, “Inshorts – Ipsos Pulse of the Nation”, showed that 20 per cent of Indians believe that the cost of living will remain the same in 2018 as in 2017.

Nearly six per cent said that inflation will drop in 2018, as compared to 2017.

Interestingly, 73 per cent people are bullish about the economy for 2018, 14 per cent said it would be same as last year, while 13 per cent were pessimistic.

“Disruption from demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) are behind us and our economy is now on a firm (footing). High optimism is not misplaced. Though high cost of living could be a stumbling block in dampening spirits to some extent,” Amit Adarkar, CEO Ipsos India, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The survey conducted in the first week of January 2018 captured views of 1.5 lakh netizens (across urban and rural locations).

Of these, 35 per cent suggested that creating more jobs should be the prime focus of the government in 2018.

While 22 per cent want government to improve infrastructure and development, 21 per cent want government to take effective steps to bring down pollution.

Another 17 per cent noted that they want the government to provide affordable healthcare, while 5 per cent want rural electrification, as a priority for 2018.