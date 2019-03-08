75 new municipalities made in Telangana

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Around 75 new Urban Local Bodies (New Municipalities) have been established by merging 175 Gram Panchayats through Act 4 of 2018 in Telangana State, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar said on Friday.

On the same lines, around 131 Gram Panchayats were merged with 42 old Municipalities, but some persons had filed 127 writ petitions in High Court on this issue, he said.

Additional advocate general J Ramchander Rao from the government put up the arguments before the division bench of Telangana State High Court Chief Justice T B Radhakrishnan and A Rajashekar Reddy. The High Court gave a verdict in favour of the government, the Principal Secretary said.