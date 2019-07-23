75 per cent jobs to locals in Andhra Pradesh

By | Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am

Visakhapatnam: The new YSR Congress Government in Andhra Pradesh has introduced a bill in the State Assembly in the ongoing Budget session to provide 75 per cent jobs to locals in industries.

After approval in the Assembly, the bill will be sent to the Council and then to the State Governor. And once it is through, it will be applicable to all existing units as well as those coming up in future, joint ventures and projects taken up under the public-private partnership mode. The existing units are given a period three years to comply with the stipulation.

In case skilled personnel are not available for the jobs, the units should undertake skill development programmes and employ locals.

Although the industry has welcomed the initiative to provide jobs to locals, there has also been some opposition to the move.

President of the AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation G.Sambasiva Rao felt that the move of the State Government was a welcome one, and “most of the units employ locals only”. However, there are certain sectors where it may be difficult to find locals for the jobs and the units are forced to search outside. Also, while giving jobs to locals, the entire State of Andhra Pradesh comprising 13 districts should be treated as one unit. It is not possible to bring down the reservation to district level, he opines.

CEO of Symbiosis, a local IT company, O. Naresh Kumar said in sectors like the IT “a substantial number of the jobs are given to non-locals for a variety of reasons.” This is the case in Hyderabad and in Bengaluru as well as other places. It may therefore be unrealistic to enforce the norm in all sectors. There has to be some exemptions.

Moreover, Andhra Pradesh, desperately struggling to get investments in different sectors after the State bifurcation, may not be in a position to lay down such conditions,” he felt, adding that the Act should be implemented judiciously, after taking the views of the industry into consideration.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .