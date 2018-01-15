75 per cent of IMT-Hyderabad students placed

By | Published: 12:06 am 5:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Institute of Management Technology (IMT)-Hyderabad has recorded 75 per cent placements in this season. The IMT in a press release stated that dull placement season did not affect them.

It said more than 75 per cent the students have been already placed with highest CTC of Rs.12 lakh per annum and average CTC was Rs.7.56 lakh per annum. Some of the top recruiters were Amazon, Kantar, Deloitte, FactSet, ICICI Bank, Bluestar, CBRE, FactSet, NephroPlus, HDFC Bank, along with a host of new recruiters such as Verity Knowledge Solutions, TresVista Financial Services, Novartis, Kaara Infosystems, TVS Motors, Walmart etc, the release said.

For blue-chip companies and recruiters, MBA talent continues to be a key driver of their growth. Digital transformation of businesses and the emerging opportunities that arose from the current dynamic business environment are some of the primary areas IMT Hyderabad graduates were hired for this year, the IMT said. “The mood is relaxed, the trend is encouraging and we are not in a hurry to wrap up the placement session. We are looking forward to the remaining placement season with optimism and confident of going past the highest offer of Rs.22.5 lakh per annum offered last year”, said Prof. Satish Ailawadi, Director at IMT Hyderabad.