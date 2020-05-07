75 Telangana students stuck in Kolkata to be back on Friday

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Hyderabad: Close to 75 students hailing from Telangana State, who were stuck in Kolkata due to lockdown regulations, are on their way back and will reach Hyderabad on Friday. Health Minister, Eatala Rajender has made arrangements for three buses in which the students are travelling back.

According to officials, the students were stuck in Kolkata when inter-state travel was banned as part of the lockdown. A few of them had managed to reach out to the Health Minister who immediately provided inter-State travel permissions and also roped in three buses to transport the students.

