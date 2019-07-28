75,830 candidates excercised web options: TSCHE

By | Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) officials on Sunday said that so far 75,830 candidates have exercised their web options in the special phase of allotments and confirmation of Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) 2019.

The total number of candidates who gave fresh web options was 73,740 while web options of already confirmed candidates were 2090. The total number of candidates who got fresh allotment in DOST-2019 special phase of seat allotments was 70,744 while the number of fresh candidates who did not get seat allotment was 2996.

The online self-reporting by the students has been scheduled between July 28 and July 31 while reporting by the students who have been allotted colleges is from July 30 to 31, according to convener, DOST, professor R Limbadri. The time duration for intra-college web options for sliding from one course or medium to another course of medium is from August 5 to August 6 while the allotment of intra-college web-options will be done on August 7.