76-year-old man rapes, impregnates teenager in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:32 am 1:07 am

Hyderabad: A 76-year-old man, who allegedly lured a 13-year-old girl with chocolates and snacks and sexually exploited her, leaving her pregnant, was arrested by the Habeebnagar police here on Thursday.

According to the Habeebnagar police, Abdul Wahab, who worked as an electric supervisor in Saudi Arabia returned to the city five years ago and was staying with his son and his family. Last year, between June and November, in the absence of his daughter-in-law and grandchildren, he lured the girl to his home offering her chocolates and snacks and raped her multiple times.

The incident came to light recently only when the doctors examined her.

“She had been complaining of stomach pain and her mother took her to hospital. The girl had stopped going to school due to unbearable pain for the last three months. Doctors found that she was seven months pregnant,” police said, adding that she then revealed about the ordeal to her mother.

The girl along with her mother approached the police on Thursday morning and lodged a complaint. The police recorded her statement and sent her for a medical examination. A rape case under the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act too was registered and Wahab was arrested.

Police suspect there could be more victims of Wahab, and they could be keeping silent out of fear. Police said a search of Wahab’s house after the arrest found CDs with incriminating content as well, which were seized.

The Habeebnagar police have warned parents to keep their children away from strangers and to teach them not to accept any eatables from them.