765 tmc flowed down Jurala in just 2 weeks

Hyderabad: Monday saw the authorities at both Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar projects shutting all the gates following the thinning of inflows, but what is mind-boggling is that the Indira Priyadarshini Jurala, the first project on Krishna basin in Telangana, saw a massive 765 tmc of water flowing through its gates in just a fortnight!

Thanks to the contribution made to the flood flow by Tungabhadra, the volume of discharges from Srisailam project has been put at 800 tmc. As far as the Nagarjuna Sagar project is concerned, the net inflows received were in the range of 530 tmc in the past 10 days.

The flood could add to the gross storage of NSP by 180 tmc, while another 350 tmc of water had flowed down its 26 gates that were kept open for more than a week before the gates were closed for impounding water, leaving a flood cushion of about 8 tmc to meet the safety norms.

The outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur dam were in the range of 1.5 lakh cusecs and one lakh cusecs, respectively.

The Nagarjunasagar project authorities closed down all the 26 crest gates by Monday evening. So is the case with the 12 crest gates at Srisailam. As far as Jurala project is concerned, only 12 of its 79 spillway gates were open.

The inflows have now come down in all the Krishna basin projects as there was respite from rains in the catchment areas. With the flood forecast indicating a receding trend, authorities of the irrigation projects concerned have now shifted gear to fill the projects to their respective Full Reservoir Levels (FRLs).

At Nagarjunasagar, the inflow was in the range of 4.24 lakh cusecs and almost the same volume of outflow was maintained. The project storage touched 301 tmc against the gross storage capacity of 312 tmc at the FRL of 590 tmc.

In Srisailam project, the inflows were in the range of 5.98 lakh cusecs and outflows of 4.73 lakh cusecs. The project has 200 tmc as its live storage against the gross storage capacity of 215 tmc. Jurala project had an inflow of 3.50 lakh cusecs and outflow of 3.32 lakh cusecs.

