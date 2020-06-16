78 more test corona positive, J&K active cases reach 2,454

By | Published: 8:11 pm

Jammu: As many as 78 more persons tested coronavirus positive in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, taking the active cases to 2,454 and total corona patients to 5,298 in the union territory.

Of the new cases, 16 are from Jammu division and 62 from Kashmir division.

So far, 63 people have died of the virus in J&K, whereas 2,781 have recovered completely, the Information and Public Relations Department said.

Of the active cases, 694 are in Jammu division and 1,760 in Kashmir division.

