79 private polytechnic colleges served notices in Telangana

By | Published: 7:26 pm

Hyderabad: Cracking the whip on errant private polytechnic colleges, the State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has served notices on about 79 colleges directing them to remit salaries of staff who did not give biometric attendance.

Arjun College of Technology and Science, Batasingaram, Hayathnagar was one such college which was instructed to remit the salaries to the tune of Rs.60 lakh

The Board in a notice said the college had total working days of 135. It required a total of 50 faculty members with total man-days (working days) for all faculty calculated at 6,750. However, the actual working days put in by all faculty members was 3,756 with a deficiency of 2,994.

“It is evident that the contribution of teaching staff in effective conduct of teaching-learning process is deficient by 2,994 of total man-days thereby diluting academic standards,” said D Venkateswarlu, Secretary, SBTET in a notice to the College.

He directed the college management to recover salaries of staff for the days he/she was absent and remit to the Board failing which the college would not considered for affiliation for academic year 2019-20.

The Board has made biometric attendance mandatory for all students and staff working in the government and private polytechnic colleges in the State from September 2018.

During a meeting held by Navin Mittal, Commissioner of Technical Education, with Telangana Engineering and Professional College Managements Association recently, it was agreed upon to consider even single punch in biometric attendance system in second semester for academic year 2018-19 as full attendance.

