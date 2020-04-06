8.57 lakhs white cardholders avail free rice in Telangana

By | Published: 9:39 pm

Siddipet: Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said the corporation had so far distributed free 12 kg rice to 8.57 lakh white ration cardholders in the State.

Srinivas Reddy inspected the distribution in several villages in Gajwel constituency, represented by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Stating that they had completed the distribution of rice to about 58 per cent of the ration cardholders in Siddipet district, Reddy urged people to maintain social distancing at ration shops.

TS Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Gyadhari Balamallu, DCCB Chairman Chitti Devendar Reddy, Additional Collector M Padmakar and others were present.

