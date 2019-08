By | Published: 1:18 am

Nagarkurnool: Kollapur police arrested 8 persons who were involved in illegal transportation of cows at Somasila on Thursday.

According to Kollapur SI V Satyanarayana, on a tip-off by Bajrang Dal activists, the smugglers were nabbed while they were transporting 18 cows to Kurnool from Nagarkurnool district through Singotam.

The cows were taken into the custody of the police who registered a case against the accused.