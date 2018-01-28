8 held in Nalgonda Congress leader’s killing

By | Published: 8:57 pm 8:59 pm

Nalgonda: The police arrested eight persons in connection with the killing of Nalgonda Municipal Chairperson B Laxmi’s husband Boddupalli Srinivas, who is a Congress leader. Three more accused in the case are on the run.

The arrested were Chinthakuntla Rambabu (30), Mandra Mallesh (32), Aluvala Sharathraj (27), Bashupaka Durgaiah (34), Kathula Kalyam Samrat (36), Damunuri Sathish (25), Merugu Gopi and Mathangi Mohan. The other three, who are absconding, were identified as Mandra Mahesh, Mittapalli Sai and Prasad.

Presenting the accused before the media on Sunday, Superintendent of Police DV Srinivas Rao said six police teams were formed to nab the accused in the case and eight persons involved in the murder were taken into custody.

The accused had confessed to the crime during interrogation, Srinivas Rao said.

The main accused — Chinthakuntla Rambabu, Mandra Mallesh, Aluvala Sharathraj, Bashupaka Durgaiah, Kathula Kalyam Samrat — attended the last rites of Mahesh’s brother Manda Rambabu, who died of cancer on January 24 and later, consumed liquor. Chinthakuntla Rama Babu and Sharath went to an eatery located near a private college at Ramgiri at 7 pm and created a ruckus when the owner refused to serve them onion. Later, the duo left the place.

On learning about the incident, Merugu Gopi, son of Municipal Councilor Kousalya, reached the eatery and called up Ram Babu at 10 am and asked him to come there. When Ram Babu came along with his friends, Gopi questioned them about their behavior, leading to an argument. Losing control, Ram Babu abused Gopi and attacked him. Gopi left the place and called up Boddupalli Srinivas and explained him about the incident.

Srinivas, along with his follower Mathangi Manohar, reached the place at 11.30 am when Ram Babu and his friend were about to leave the place. Later, Srinivas and Ram Babu attacked each other.

In the scuffle, the duo fell in a drainage canal. When Srinivas tried to muzzle his throat, Ram Babu shouted for the help of his friends. Responding to it, Mandra Mallesh threw a stone on the head of Srinivas. Later, Ram Babu too hit Srinivas with a stone on the head twice, which led to the death of the Congress leader on the spot. Later, the accused escaped from the scene and took a shelter in Hyderabad.

No political angle

The Superintendent of Police made it clear that there was no political angle in the murder of Srinivas and it was not a pre-planned one. Call data of all the accused was examined and a special police team verified it thoroughly.

Stating that Srinivas had earlier applied for a gun licence, he said that it was rejected as the applicant had a criminal background. There were nine cases against Srinivas, he added.