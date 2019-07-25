8 Maoist militia members arrested in Cherla

By | Published: 9:27 pm

Cherla (Kothagudem): The police arrested eight militia members of outlawed CPI (Maoist) besides recovering explosive material from them at Cherla in Kothagudem district late on Wednesday.

Cherla Inspector P Satyanarayana said the police had recovered 30 gelatin sticks and eight detonators meant to be supplied to Maoists. He said the militia members were found under suspicious circumstances during the vehicle inspections at Kaliveru crossroads in Cherla mandal.

The police found them going towards Pedhamidiselur and stopped. The militia members tried to escape, but the police chased and apprehended them, the Inspector said.

On searching their bags, the police found explosives. The arrested were Paddam Idamaiah, Madakam Somudu, Podiyam Chennaiah, Ravva Mallaiah, Madakam Budra, Komaram Bujanga Rao, Thurram Ramesh and Mangaiah. They were working as militia members for the CPI (Maoist) for the last two years. The arrested were sent to judicial custody, said the Inspector.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter