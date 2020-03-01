8-year-old killed during Pattana Pragathi works in Warangal

By | Published: 1:15 pm

Warangal Urban: An eight- year-old girl has been killed when a wall collapsed on her during the ‘Pattana Pragathi’ works at Subash Nagar of 43 division in the city on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Boddu Princy, daughter of Sambasiva Rao, a carpenter. She was studying in fourth class in a private school. The incident happened when the bucket of the earth-digger knocked the wall in front of the house where Sambasiva Rao’s family is staying.

The body of the girl has been shifted to MGM hospital for postmortem.

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has visited the hospital and consoled the parents of the deceased. He also assured that he would see Rs 5 lakh compensation would be paid to them besides a job through the outsourcing system.

