80 kg ganja worth Rs 10 lakh seized in Nizamabad

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Nizamabad: On credible information, Nizamabad police conducted raids on notorious ganja smuggler Munawar Ali’s gang and seized nearly 80 kg ganja worth Rs 10 lakh, a car and six cell phones from them.

Aakula Ram Reddy, Additional Commissioner of Police, Nizamabad, said in a press meet that Munawar Ali alias Barfar was a notorious ganja smuggler, he had been running ganja smuggling from 2005, he was involved in seven cases in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Maharashtra.

He met Kyatha Srinivas in Vijayawada, who is associate of ganja smuggler Vasireddi Peddi Raju, Ali took Raju’s cellphone number from Srinivas. After being released from jail on bail, Ali called Peddiraju and requested for ganja.

On Peediraju’s request, Ali visited Ravulapalem on January 13 and ordered for 80 kg ganja in 2 kg packs and paid Rs 80 thousand in advance. Due to shortage of ganja, Peddiraju gave 10 kg ganja in two packets, and said remaining 70 kg would be send within 15 days.

Additional CP said as per word given by Peddiraju, he and his associate Srinivas, on Sunday, brought 70 kg ganja in 35 packets, in a specially designed Tata India car to Nizamabad. After reaching Nizamabad they called Ali, who he sent his follower to receive them at Madhavnagar.

When they were entering Nizamabad city through bypass road, Nizamabad South rural Inspector H Venkateshwarlu and his team stopped their car and nabbed Peediraju, Srinivas Rao, Ali’s follower Mohammed Jamaluddin, and car driver Shaik Ahmed, and, seized 70 kg ganja, Tata India car and six cell phones from them.

Additional CP Ram Reddy said during interrogation the arrested persons gave information about Ali, following which police conducted raids on Ali’s den and arrested him, also seized 10 kg ganja from his den.

He said Ali was purchasing ganja at low rates and selling it in other States at high rates. Police would produce the accused before court and have registered a case under NDPS Act. Ram Reddy appreciated CI Venkateshwarlu and his team.