80 new bus trips added in Hyderabad IT corridor

Hyderabad: To offer convenient travelling experience to the passengers heading towards Hitec City, the Greater Hyderabad Zone (GHZ) of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has strengthened its fleet.

According to TSRTC, eight new buses as part of shuttle services between Hitec City and Waverock from Kukatpally depot have been introduced apart from four buses on the same route by the HCU depot.

These newly introduced buses would make 80 trips per day with a frequency of 10 minutes. The first bus from Hitec City to Wave Rock is at 6 am and the last bus is at 8.21 pm while the first bus from Wave Rock to Hitec City is at 6.38 am and the last bus is at 8.59 pm.

With Hitec City witnessing a boom in private sector and also residential growth, the demand for public transport has gone up in recent times.

Officials said there have been several requisitions from passengers in and around Hitec City. For the convenience of software employees, students and general public, additional buses were pressed into service.

This apart, TSRTC is also operating more than 200 regular buses in around IT corridor to ensure smooth travel. “We are keeping a tab on the commuter rush in city buses and will take steps according to the demand,” said an official.

