80pc of Covid-19 cases mild-to-moderate

Hyderabad: The rapid spread of coronavirus globally, its uniqueness from swine flu and a large number of fatalities have ended up creating a scare. While there is a need for the community to always be on alert and cautious, the fact also remains that 80 per cent of the Covid-19 cases are mild to moderate cases.

Based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) figures and analysis of data from China, out of 100 Covid-19 cases, 80 per cent recover while the fatality rates hover between 1 per cent and 2 per cent. Moreover, 80 per cent of the mild cases are quite often self-limiting, which means positive patients will recover after the disease runs its course. A case in point is that the first Covid-19 patient in Telangana and three patients in Kerala have recovered and were discharged.

Who are at higher risk?

People aged over 50 years and those with underlying conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic respiratory disease and cancer

Kids need not worry

Disease in children appears to be relatively rare and mild, with approximately 2.4 per cent of the total cases are reported amongst individuals aged under 19 years

