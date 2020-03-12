80 per cent of accused in POCSO cases known to victims

By | Published: 12:13 am 12:14 am

Hyderabad: An analysis of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and which came to the special court for POCSO cases here is revealing disturbing facts.

Eighty per cent of the accused involved in POCSO cases were known to victims. Of them, a majority were relatives of the victims as well, according to the police, indicating that protection of children from sexual offences would have to be augmented and taken care of in ways much stronger and secure than now. Children, officials say, in many cases, were not safe in their own homes and even while sleeping near their own parents.

Most of the accused arrested on charges of violating minor girls were aged between 40 and 70 years. The victims were aged between three and 12 years. First Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Suneetha Kunchala, hearing the POCSO Act cases, gave convictions to 48 people since April 2018 till March 5, 2020.

Apart from awarding life sentence, the court gave Rigorous Imprisonment (RI) to the accused ranging from one year to 20 years depending upon the gravity of the offence. The court gave life sentence to eight persons while 20 years of RI was given to one person and 10 years of RI to 16 people since April 2018.

Additional Public Prosecutor K Pratap Reddy, who argued many of the POCSO Act cases on behalf of the victims, said the victim’s statement was turning crucial in getting punishment to the accused.

“We are taking necessary steps to ensure the victim gives statement without any apprehension or fear,” he said, adding that measures were taken to prevent re-victimisation.

He said persons known to the victim, especially relatives, were sexually abusing innocent girls in 80 per cent of the cases while security guards, auto-rickshaw drivers, neighbours and labourers were involved in remaining cases.

In a recent case, the court held a 26-year-old welder guilty and sentenced him to 20 years of RI on charges of raping his five-year-old niece. Reddy said the girl’s grandfather, who lodged a complaint in July 2018, said that in the night, when he woke up to use washroom and found that his son-in-law was not in his room. After searching other rooms, he saw him in his daughter-in-law’s room and found that he was violating the girl when she was asleep. He shouted and woke all members of the family and caught hold of the accused and handed him over to the police.

Reddy added the verdict was delivered in a few cases within three months after filing the charge-sheet.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter