80 per cent of positive cases at Gandhi asymptomatic: Eatala

By | Published: 11:57 pm 12:37 am

Hyderabad: Identifying and managing asymptomatic Covid-19 positive patients has continued to remain a challenge for health authorities in the State. At Gandhi Hospital, over 80 per cent of patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 do not have symptoms making it difficult for hospital authorities to ensure patients remain confined to their wards.

“More than 80 per cent of patients at Gandhi Hospital do not have any symptoms and ensuring that they are confined to their beds or isolation wards is a challenge. They don’t have fever, cough or cold and that’s why they are confused and keep asking us why we have kept them in the hospital. That’s why we organised a counselling session for all the patients with senior doctors at Gandhi Hospital,” Health Minister Eatala Rajender said here on Thursday.

The Health Minister said a lot of effort has been done to ensure quality food is served to the patients at Gandhi Hospital. “Apart from quality food, we are also striving hard to maintain hygiene and provide basic amenities at Gandhi Hospital,” he said.

Markaz contacts still missing

The Health Minister once again urged people who participated in the religious meet at Nizamuddin Markaz in New Delhi and their close contacts to self-report.

“There are indications that still a few persons who attended the Markaz meet and their contacts are missing. I am personally urging them to self-report so that they can be provided treatment facilities at the right time,” he said.

Nearly six families in which a few individuals had a travel history to Markaz, had managed to infect 81 persons in Hyderabad. “There are instances wherein father and mother are positive but the children are not. Children cannot be separated from their parents and that’s why we have developed an exclusive ward for them and one for women at Gandhi Hospital. Barring two to three critical cases, a majority of Covid-19 positive cases are stable at Gandhi Hospital,” Minister said.

The Health Minister indicated that intensity of Covid-19 is less in rural areas compared to urban parts of the State. “We collected 400 samples from rural areas in the State out of which only six persons tested positive. When we picked up 800 samples from urban centres including Hyderabad, 50 persons tested positive,” the Minister pointed out.

