80 percent of COVID-19 cases may recover

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: A set of new data points related to patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 in China, which were recently published by the Chinese Centre for Disease Control, have now given a better understanding of the age groups that are most affected, the mortality rate and severity of the disease.

The fresh data is expected to go a long way in helping public health officials to understand 2019-nCoV so that they can respond to it in an efficient way. The study, which presented detailed data analysis of more than 44,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, was published in the recent edition of Chinese Journal of Epidemiology. The study also considered data of over 72,000 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in China till February 11, which also includes confirmed, suspected and asymptomatic cases.

Based on the analysis of the Chinese data, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that more than 80 per cent of COVID-19 positive patients had mild disease and it is expected that all of them will recover.

In about 14 per cent of the cases, the virus causes severe disease including pneumonia and shortness of breath. Among 5 per cent of patients suffer from critical condition including respiratory failure, septic shock and multi-organ failure. Only in 2 per cent of cases, the virus is fatal and the risk of death increases the older one gets.

Vulnerable section

According to WHO and the Chinese study, it is increasingly becoming clear that the elderly, who are aged above 80 years are vulnerable. The above 80 year age group has the highest fatality rate at 14.8 per cent. For persons who are in their 70s, the fatality rate is 8 per cent, while for persons in the age group of 60 years, the fatality rate if 3.6 per cent. The Chinese study points towards a decline in the fatality rate with the decrease in the age.

Are children safe?

An interesting point that was published in the China paper was the there was no or zero fatality rate among children, who are aged up to 9 years, due to COVID-19. In fact, up to age group of 39 years, the fatality rate due to COVID-19 among the patients is just 0.9 per cent.

While acknowledging this fact, the WHO in its analysis of China study said that ‘it appears that COVID-19 is not as deadly as other coronaviruses including SARS and MERS. There is relatively few cases among children but more research is needed to understand why’, WHO said.

Is virus on the decline?

In the past few days, there have been signs of decline of COVID-19 positive cases in China, which has raised a lot of hope among public health officials over probable decline of the disease. The China study also indicated a drop in the number of cases. However, the Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has issued a statement cautioning public health officials and doctors that the new data from China should be carefully interpreted.

“The data also appear to show a decline in new cases. This trend must be interpreted very cautiously. Trends can change as new populations are affected. It’s too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table,” he said in a press statement.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter