80 students participate in TITA’s AI industry tour

Hyderabad: Telangana Information Technology Association’s Digithon Industry Tour witnessed students from various districts attending the event on Artificial Intelligence organised along with Phoenix IT Park. Apart from discussion with the experts, students also featured their innovations to the audience.

About 726 applications were received and 80 students were selected for the tour wherein students were given knowledge on AI which included basic aspects and job opportunities. The students visited various companies along with the IT experts and clarified their doubts. The organisers created a 10-member group by the name “Walk with IT Expert” and gave live learning experience to the students.

Sundeep Kumar Makthala, global president, TITA said that this tour created curiosity among the students in artificial intelligence sector. Through this tour, the students will be able to increase the knowledge levels which are important to grab the future opportunities.

