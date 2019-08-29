800 differently-abled avail SADERAM camp at Mancherial

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Mancherial: Nearly 800 applicants attended the monthly camp of Software for Assessment of Disabled for Access Rehabilitation and Empowerment (SADERAM) held on the premises of Mancherial district headquarters hospital here on Thursday. Several hundreds of differently-abled formed serpentine queue lines for undergoing the assessment of their disability.

Medical Superintendent of the hospital Dr M Yashwanth Rao, in a press statement, said three doctors including Aravind, Bhavya and Sridhar examined the attendees and assessed the disabilities of 750 odd persons came from several parts of the district and neighbouring Kumram Bheem Asifabad as well. Of them, 353 persons related to orthopedic impairment, 286 were of impairments of ear nose and tongue and 110 with visual impairing.

The superintendent stated that the data of assessment would be recorded online and an ID will be be created for each applicant before issuing certificates to the eligible persons. The process will take around a month of time, he added. During the last camp held here on June 27, nearly 1300 persons attended from the district.

The attendees were provided breakfast by one trader Rauthu Sathyanarayana from CCC Colony in Naspur. The elderly people, physically challenged, dumb, deaf and mentally retarded persons, who were accompanied by their family members, availed the camp to get the certificates of disability assessment.

