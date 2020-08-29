800 houses ready to be allotted in Dubbak: Harish

Stating that the Chief Minister had announced Rs 10 crore special grant for Dubbak town’s development, Rao said that they would build an integrated market, library, CC Roads and drains by spending Rs 4 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively in the town

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that they would hand over the 800 double bedroom houses to the eligible beneficiaries across Dubbak Assembly Constituency within 15 days. During his visit to Dubbak on Saturday, Rao conducted a review meeting with the officials on the progress of various development works undertaken in the Constituency.

Saying that the government had granted 3,000 houses in the Constituency, the Minister said that they had completed the construction of 800 houses. By completing the leftover minor works, Rao said that they will hand over them to beneficiaries soon.

Stating that the Chief Minister had announced Rs 10 crore special grant for Dubbak town’s development, Rao said that they would build an integrated market, library, CC Roads and drains by spending Rs 4 crore, Rs 1 crore and Rs 6 crore respectively in the town.

Remembering the work of the former MLA Dubbak Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy, who passed away a month ago, Rao said that they would continue to work with the same spirit.

Earlier, the Minister, who released fishlings into Pedda Cheruvu in Dubbak, demanded the fisheries department official to complete the release of fishlings into all the lakes within 15 days in the Constituency.

MP Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Collector P Venkatrami Reddy and others were present.

