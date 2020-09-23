800 quintals of PDS rice seized in Mancherial

Thandur Inspector K Babu Rao said the accused driver was identified as Narender Reddy. The prime accused was Lingu Gupta of Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:06 pm

Mancherial: Police seized 800 quintals of rice meant for public distribution scheme while it was being transported from Hyderabad to Maharashtra in three lorries, during a vehicle check at Thandur mandal centre on Wednesday. While the driver of one of the lorries was arrested, two drivers are absconding.

Thandur Inspector K Babu Rao said the accused driver was identified as Narender Reddy. The prime accused was Lingu Gupta of Hyderabad.

During interrogation, Narender admitted that he was carrying the bags as per instructions of Lingu from Gandi Maisamma near Hyderabad to Gondia district of Maharashtra. He revealed that they were transporting the rice under the guise of shipping fine rice. He confessed that they were indulging in the crime to make quick money for some time now.

A case was registered against the drivers and Lingu Gupta under Section 7 of the Essential Commodities Act and an investigation was taken up.

