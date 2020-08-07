81 crore fishlings, 5 crore prawns seedlings to be released in water bodies: Talasani

By | Published: 4:47 pm

Suryapet: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Friday said that 81 core fishlings and five crore prawns seedlings would be released into reservoirs and irrigation tanks in the State this year.

The Minister, who was on his way to Kodad to release fishlings at Pedda Cheruvu, spoke to the media during a brief halt at Suryapet. He said the State government had taken up measures for revival of caste-based professions to strengthen the rural economy in the State. He listed out the schemes taken up for fishermen and shepherds. Releasing fishilings into reservoirs and irrigation tanks by the Fisheries department had improved the livelihood of fishermen, he said.

Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was committed to the welfare of all sections of people, Srinivas Yadav said the State government accorded top priority to welfare of farmers. “The dream of the Chief Minister to turn Telangana into a State with one crore acres of fertile land would come true soon,” he said.

He has also informed that an artificial insemination centre for cattle would be launched in erstwhile Nalgonda district as a pilot project.

