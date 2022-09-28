81 Private hospitals seized for violating norms in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a crackdown aimed at ensuring quality healthcare services are made available to patients, the health department has carried out inspections at 1,569 private hospitals, laboratories, consultation rooms, small clinics, AYUSH hospitals and quacks, who provided Allopathy services despite not having qualification.

The District Medical and Health Officers (DM&HOs) and officials from Director of Public Health (DPH) seized 81 private healthcare facilities that were not-registered under the Clinical Establishments Act and had non-qualified doctors.

During the inspections, the health department issued notices to 416 hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres and a total of 64 private health facilities were levied penalty for various discrepancies detected under the Clinical Establishments Act.

“Our teams have identified non-qualified doctors who are conducting illegal abortions, minor surgeries and providing Allopathic treatment, despite no qualifications. Swift action has been initiated on such persons and healthcare facilities,” said Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday.

The health department is also focusing on AYUSH facilities and encouraging them to register with the local DM&HO under the Clinical Establishments Act.

“The inspections have been taken up following instructions from Health Minister to streamline registration of all private hospitals, including AYUSH healthcare facilities and in the process identify non-qualified doctors,” he said.

The DM&HOs have also been given instructions not to get bogged down by threats coming from influential persons at local level. “I request DM&HOs to act strictly and without any bias. We have come across reports that local officials from the DM&HO office were demanding bribes to go soft. Strict and swift action will be taken on such individuals as well,” DPH said.

* No. of hospitals inspected: 1,569

* No. of hospitals seized: 81

* No. of notices issues: 416

* No. of fines imposed: 68