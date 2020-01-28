‘83’ to be a charismatic journey again

By | Published: 7:07 pm

An iconic win in the history of cricket is being re-written again on the silver screen with the movie 83. Team India entered the 1983 World Cup league as underdogs, and defeating the mighty West Indians at the Lord’s Stadium was not easy task. However, the game took a turn.

The film 83 which is being directed by Kabir Khan, is being presented by Annapurna Studios in Telugu. Starring the several Bollywood biggies, the movie is being simultaneously dubbed in four other languages. The first look of 83 was unveiled by the makers in Satya theatre, Chennai.

Former Indian team captain Kapil Dev, former cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth, legendary actor Kamal Haasan, Bollywood star Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Singh, hero Jiiva, YNOT Studios Sashikanth were among those present during the event. “This is the first time, I have visited Chennai city. I am very happy to have met Kamal Haasan.

I am very delighted to be part of such great project. For all the Indians, 83 World Cup is more than cricket. It’s an emotional journey. The victory infused a lot of confidence in sportspersons,” said Ranveer Singh adding, “Kapil Dev is a cricket icon. He had not bowled a single no-ball in his entire cricketing career. That was his greatness.

It was quite challenging to play his role on the screen. I had to practice a lot to learn his bowling action in the nets. It was not that easy to imitate his bowling action. And I have managed to pull off the role with the training and inputs provided by our director Kabir.” Sharing his experience, director Kabir said,” I was spellbound seeing the whole country rejoicing in the victory of Indian team in 1983, I was a kid back then.

Almost all the players in the team including Krishnamachari Srikkanth were pretty young, probably in their 20s. It was an immense inspiration,” he said. Kapil Dev thanked the cast in the movie 83 and said, “Now these on-screen cricketers gave us rebirth. It’s great feeling to come to Chennai. Although I had visited the place several times, I could not pick the language Tamil here. The local boy and my teammate Srikanth used to a great stress buster to the entire team,” he said sharing an incident when he happened to meet Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi