85 VROs transferred in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:21 pm

Mancherial: In the wake of widespread allegations against certain Village Revenue Officials (VRO), 85 VROs were transferred in Mancherial district. Collector Bharati Hollikeri issued orders to this effect on Saturday evening.

It may be recalled that VROs working in some villages including Kannepalli, Bheemini, Nennal, Dandepalli, Kasipet, Jannaram, Kotapalli mandals were under the scanner on graft charges while rendering their duties. The revenue officials working in Bellampalli revenue division were posted in Mancherial, while their counterparts were transferred to Bellampalli.