Panaji: Goa on Monday recorded its first coronavirus death when an 85-year-old woman died at the Covid-19 hospital in South Goa district.

“This is the first Covid-19 death in Goa. My condolences to the family. I would like to reassure the people that we are doing all it takes and follow latest protocols to keep them safe,” Health Minister Vishwajit Rane told reporters.

Goa currently has 683 active cases.