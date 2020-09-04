85,000 2BHK houses ready in GHMC area: KTR

Minister informed that orders have been issued to the GHMC and respective District Collectors to expedite the process of identifying the beneficiaries

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that 85,000 double bedroom houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries in GHMC limits shortly.

To this effect, orders have been issued to the GHMC and respective District Collectors to expedite the process of identifying the beneficiaries, the Minister said while reviewing the developmental works under progress in three parliamentary constituencies of Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Chevella with MLAs, MLCs and others.

Rao said all the existing works would be expedited and another meeting would be held shortly involving officials on the forthcoming projects and works in the three constituencies. The State government has executed several projects especially double bedroom houses, drainage system, road works etc during the last five years, he said.

The MLAs and MLCs said the feedback from citizens regarding different development works was positive. Most complimented about the road repairs and widening works taken up during lockdown period, they told Rao.

The Minister asked the MLAs and MLCs to list out the long-pending works or demands of citizens regarding provision of basic amenities and assured all such issues would be addressed at the earliest, said a press release.

