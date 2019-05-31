86.6% appear for Telangana PGECET

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: About 86.8 per cent candidates have appeared for the Telangana State Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS-PGECET) which was conducted from May 28 to May 31 at 20 test centres. The entrance test was held for 19 PG courses for which 17,722 appeared out of the registered 20,415 candidates.

The OU which conducted the test said that candidates can check the master question papers and preliminary keys on the website http://pgecet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates can also download their response sheet by entering their credentials on the website, it said, adding that any objections on the questions or key should be submitted through from June 1 to 3. The results are expected to be released in the third week of June.

Candidates who qualify in the entrance test will be admitted to regular postgraduate courses in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Pharmacy and graduate level Pharm-D (Post Baccalaureate) offered by the university and private colleges.