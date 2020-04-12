88 per cent white ration card holders in Telangana avail free rice

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation distributed 3 lakh tonnes of rice to over 76 lakh white ration card holders in the State, equivalent to 88 per cent since the distribution was launched on April 1 through 17,000 ration shops.

TSCSC Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said of the 76 lakh card holders, 13 lakh availed portability transactions — beneficiaries received rice in places other than their registered fair price shop.

He was speaking after examining the process of distribution and functioning of e-Pass machines in LB Nagar constituency along with Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Rangareddy Additional Collector Harish on Sunday.

He said the distribution was taken up after the directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao that the poor must be taken care of during the lockdown. “Hence, all the white ration card holders are given 12 kg rice per person,” he said, adding that Hyderabad topped the portability transactions with 2.42 lakh, followed by Medchal (1.95 lakh) and Rangareddy (1.36 lakh). The distribution would be completed within the next couple of days, he added.

Srinivas Reddy lauded the hard work of the officers and staff of the department for the speedy distribution notwithstanding the fear of contracting COVID-19. “The staff also worked hard to overcome technical glitches during the initial days and finally, succeeded in distributing the essential commodity to lakhs of people,” he added.

He said Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar and Commissioner P Satyanarayana Reddy contributed to the success of the programme through their valuable suggestions.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .