88,000 tonnes of rice distributed in three days: Srinivas Reddy

By | Published: 12:22 am

Hyderabad: State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman Mareddy Srinivas Reddy said that every single card holder in the State will be issued 12 kg rice and urged that only those who were issued tokens should reach fair price shops to avoid crowding.

Srinivas Reddy who reviewed the distribution of rice with officials concerned here on Saturday said that in just three days beginning from April 1, over 22 lakh families received 88,000 metric tonnes of rice.

Also read Ajay Kumar asks officials to ensure speedy procurement of paddy, maize

“Out of the 87.59 lakh families that have white ration cards in the State, 25 per cent received the rice. On Saturday alone, 4 lakh people received rice till noon,” he said adding that the distribution was going on smoothly across the State.

The distribution of 12 kg per unit of rice due to lockdown is being taken up in all districts except Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Medchal districts. There are 5.80 lakh card holders in Hyderabad, 5.24 lakh in Rangareddy and 4.95 lakh in Medchal districts amounting to a total of 16 lakh ration cards.

“There are ration portability issues in these districts leading to technical problems. the civil supplies commissioner is in constant touch with NIC (National Informatics Centre) and SDC (Data Migration Command Centre) officials trying to solve the issue,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .