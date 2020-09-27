8,971 candidates appear for BRAOU Eligibility Test

The successful candidates in the eligibility test will be given admission into BA/BCom/BSc courses for the academic year 2020-21

Hyderabad: As many as 8,971 candidates appeared for the Dr BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) Eligibility Test in 160 centres located in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

An interesting feature of this year’s test is that 308 jail inmates from the various central prisons – Cherlapally (105), Warangal (38), Rajahmundry (73), Kadapa (59) and Nellore (33) – took the examination.

The successful candidates in the eligibility test will be given admission into BA/BCom/BSc courses for the academic year 2020-21.

