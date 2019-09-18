9.93 lakh acre new ayacut by next Kharif: Harish Rao

By | Published: 12:02 am

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday said that 9.93 lakh acre of new ayacut will be created by next kharif in the State and accordingly fund allocations have been made in the 2019-20 budget to achieve this target.

The irrigation department has drawn up big plans to increase ayacut in the State, and Rs 8,356 crore had been allocated in the budget. This apart, Rs. 12,302 crore will be raised through loans from different funding agencies, the Minister said in the State Assembly, adding that these funds will be utilized for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Sitarama project, Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and other irrigation projects.

“All put together, about Rs.20,668 crore will be spent by the Irrigation department during the financial year. This will help in creating a new ayacut of 9.93 lakh acres by next kharif,” Harish Rao said.

Fruits of KLIS

Stating that the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme had begun yielding fruit, he said that water will be supplied up to Nalgonda, Suryapet and Kodad during Yasangi season this year. Through SRSP Stage II, water will be supplied to four lakh acres, while SRSP Stage I will irrigate 9.60 lakh acres.

Irrespective of water inflows from upstream in river Godavari, water will be supplied to 14 lakh acre through Saraswathi, Lakshmi and other canals, besides Ali Sagar, the Minister said amid thumping of benches by the TRS MLAs.

Pointing out that reverse pumping into the flood flow canal of SRSP to fill the reservoir with water was a new model for the country, he said with minimum expenditure and least time spent, the flood flow canal was transformed into a reservoir to store huge volumes of water. “This is a victory achieved by the TRS government. Would this have been possible if Congress was in power?”, Harish Rao asked pointing to Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy in the House.

The Minister said that MLAs, cutting across party lines, had appreciated Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for ensuring water through river Godavari. “Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy and CPI leader Chada Venkat Reddy complimented the Chief Minister, while Karnataka MLA Revanna felicitated Chandrashekhar Rao. Navjot Singh Sidhu came all the way from Punjab and appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister but Congress leaders here are oblivious to all these appreciations and developments, he pointed out.

Lush greenery

The Minister said after formation of Telangana State, over 12 lakh acres of new ayacut came under cultivation. Over 1.27 lakh acre was stabilized under major and medium irrigation projects and similarly over 14 lakh acres was stabilized through Mission Kakatiya.

Referring to reverse migration in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district, he said the State government’s initiatives helped in transforming the drought-prone district into a vast expanse of lush green fields.

Nearly Rs.2,652 crore was spent on completing pending projects in Mahabubnagar district. This facilitated in supplying water to over 7 lakh acres in the district, the Minister said.

