9 ISIS operatives including 3 from Hyderabad convicted by NIA court

Published: 9:05 pm

Hyderabad: Three alleged ISIS operatives from Hyderabad were among nine persons convicted by the special court for National Investigation Agency (NIA) cases for conspiring to carry out terrorist acts in various parts of the country. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on September 22.

The three persons from Hyderabad – Mohammed Nafees Khan, Abu Anas and Mohammed Obedullah Khan – along with Najmul Huda, Mohammed Afzal, Suhail Ahmed, Mohammad Aleem, Mufti Abdus Sami Qasmi and Amzad Khan – were convicted in ISIS conspiracy Delhi case to carry out terrorist acts, according to an NIA press release.

The order was passed on Friday by NIA Special Judge Parveen Singh. Earlier, on August 6, six persons were held guilty and convicted in the same case which was registered by the NIA in New Delhi on December 9, 2015, pertaining to a larger criminal conspiracy hatched by the ISIS to establish its base in India.

During the course of investigation, searches were conducted in various cities and 19 accused were arrested. It was revealed that the accused had formed an organization by name Junood-ul-Khilafa-Fil-Hind (a group seeking to establish Caliphate in India and pledging allegiance to ISIS/ISIL) to recruit Muslim youth to work for ISIS and commit acts of terrorism in India at the behest of one Yusuf-Al-Hindi alias Shafi Armar alias Anjan Bhai, who is based in Syria and is purportedly the media chief of ISIS.

After completion of investigation, the NIA had filed charge-sheets against 17 persons in 2016-2017. The case was the first of its kind in which ISIS terrorists conspired to carry out terrorist acts in various parts of the country according to evidence from their meetings in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and Lucknow, the NIA said.

