90 crore fishlings to be released in water bodies

By | Published: 1:11 am

Hyderabad: With fish and prawn cultivation yielding good results, efforts are on to release 90 crore fishlings and 10 crore shrimp into nearly 16,000 water bodies including reservoirs across the State during 2020-21. The fish yield has increased from 1.99 lakh tonnes in 2016-17 to an estimated yield of three lakh tonnes during 2019-20.

The State government commenced the release of fish seedlings into various water bodies in the State in 2016-17, to promote aquaculture, encourage fishing activity and also strengthen the rural economy.

Ever since the fisheries sector grew by leaps and bounds. The State government released 27.79 crore fish seedlings into various water bodies in two phases during 2016-17 at an expenditure of Rs 22.21 crore.

During the 2016-17 year, about 1.99 lakh tonnes of fish were produced in 2016-17, followed by 2.07 lakh tonnes in 2017-18, 2.94 lakh tonnes in 2018-19 and 2.43 lakh tonnes in 2019-20 till January this year. In 2019-20, the government released 64.1 crore fishlings and 3.42 crore shrimp in about 15,785 water bodies at an expenditure of Rs 53 crore including Rs 46.6 crore for fish seedlings and Rs 6.4 crore for shrimp. Further, the government spent Rs 750 crore on providing vending units, nets, life jackets and setting up model fish markets.

“We are expecting the fish production to cross the three lakh tonne mark during the current fiscal. Hence, we are preparing plans to release about 90 crore fish seedlings and 10 crore shrimp this year,” a senior official in the department told Telangana Today.

Nizamabad and Nirmal districts have turned out to be the biggest gainers of fish seedlings distribution scheme in the State. Both the districts together received over 8.85 crore fishlings out of 64.1 crore fishlings distributed during the current fiscal. As a result, both the districts are said to have produced nearly 46,000 crore tonnes of fish and shrimp.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .