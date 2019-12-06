90 ML, fails to give a high!

By | Published: 9:05 pm

90 ML starring Karthikeya of RX100 fame is a formulaic offering, attempting to attract the attention of the mass Telugu audience. As the name suggests, the protagonist in the movie suffers from fetal alcoholic syndrome and the doctor suggests a quirky treatment that entails giving 90ML of alcohol daily thrice. Trouble starts when the infant grows into a young man Devadas, played by Karthikeya.

Devadas falls in love with Suvasana (Neha Solanki) who comes from a family of teetotallers. Needless to say, she hates him for his habit. The entire movie revolves around how the hero, despite his frailties, wins back her love.

While the comedy scenes give the audience some relief, director Sekhar Reddy appears to be determined to present the film keeping in mind the mass audience with the usual dose of fights and songs but eventually misses the grip over his own narrative.

Despite a laborious and formulaic screenplay, the merit of the movie lies in Karthikeya’s evolution as a performer. He displays a skilful approach to his role. The likes of Rao Ramesh, Adurs Raghu, Baahubali Prabhakar and Pragathi manage to shine despite having very less run time in the film. The camera work lifts the impact of the film to an extent.

In the end, the movie is impacted by the slow pace, lack of a solid story and of course formulaic narration. While performance of Karthikeya in the lead role is somewhat laudable, the film as a whole is not more than a one-time watch.

