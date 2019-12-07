‘90 ML fulfilled my dream of being a commercial hero’

By | Published: 7:41 pm

The young hero Kartikeya Gummakonda is on cloud nine for the response he received for his latest outing 90ML. Expressing his unbounded delight for realising his dream of becoming a mass hero, the RX100 actor said that the movie 90ML has opened up a new chapter in his career and his long cherishing aspiration to be hailed by the mass.

Speaking to media persons post the movie’s success at the box office, Kartikeya said he hit the target of reaching mass audiences across the Telugu states. “I know that I will be criticised also for the kind of script I chose to do. Despite the critical comments, what we decided that alone we delivered. Had I not done Rx 100, I could have not attempted a film 90ML.

I am now able to complete one from my checklist with 90ML. Before the release, I was apprehensive of one possible comment whether I was overestimating myself to be a mass hero. I doubted someone or the other would criticise me like that. But it happened otherwise. Many more comments came in favour of me after the release. I am really a happy actor today,” Karthikeya said.

Divulging his experience about his timing and body language in portraying himself for comedy tracks, the actor said that he was always dreaming to act like Chiranjeevi, Rajinikanth and Raviteja. “I did not imitate none of them. But I personally love their timing. I tried my best in presenting it on screen. That has won a terrific acclaim today.

Action sequences, comedy, dances are all about commercial heroism. I only aim at one particular prospect that if the writers identify me with their creation, it is like reaching my destination. Even in the future also, I can assure that there will be some special package in all my films, let it be any genre,” Karthikeya added.

