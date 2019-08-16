90 more traffic signals proposed in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:18 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated steps to add 90 more traffic signals to the existing 221 signals in the city.

The GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore along with Additional Commissioner (Traffic) Anil Kumar held a review meeting here on Friday, instructed officials to put up proposals and forward the same to the government seeking administrative sanction for installation and maintenance of a total of 311 signals.

Kishore said of the present 221 traffic signals, 86 were functioning properly and another 80 partially. The other 55 signals were not functioning due to implementation of signal free U-turn and the ongoing Hyderabad Metro Rail works, he said.

