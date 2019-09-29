’90 style makes a comeback

By | Published: 8:30 pm

They say history repeats itself and as it turns out, so does fashion! ’90s is considered to be the golden era of fashion which witnessed the introduction and rise of various trends that are still relevant today. Some vintage trends are classics and can never go out of style. One can blindly opt for high waist pants or classic daisy dukes or even vintage washed denims.

Design experts Nelson Jaffery, head of design, Liva and Abhishek Yadav, design head, Spykar Lifestyle, have a few suggestions on how to rock the ’90s style:

High waist pants

Apart from high waist jeans, ’90s fashionistas also rocked high waist palazzos and pants. Look for materials like viscose and modal for a flattering drape and flow. Pair them with a poplin crop top and block heels for a stylish look.

Jackets and coats

Invest in some statement oversized coats and jackets. These add a great structure and layer to an otherwise ordinary outfit. Look for viscose and modal blended fabrics to ensure you have maximum comfort. Pair them with a plaid skirt or some straight cut pants.

Vintage jeans

The ’90s are back with a fervour. You can now buy your favourite ’90s style denim with a 2019 upgrade. Vintage-inspired denims are pre-aged and mended in a way to create a worn vintage finish. Pair it with a plaid shirt or a white t-shirt and combat boots for a more laid back look.

Bomber jacket

The bomber jacket trend was massive in the ’90s and is now making a huge comeback. While originally worn oversized and baggy, bomber jackets tend to look best with ripped jeans and sneakers.

Overalls

The fashion throwback is incomplete without overalls. You can wear it with one strap or both straps down or throw together all your favourite ’90s trends with a sleeveless turtleneck, a plaid shirt and dad sneakers.

