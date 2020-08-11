9,024 fresh COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, 87 deaths

By | Published: 10:45 pm

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 tally went up to 2,44,549 on Tuesday as 9,024 fresh cases were added, while 87 more deaths pushed the overall toll to 2,203.

According to the latest bulletin 9,113 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state after recovering from the disease.

More positive cases were detected in rapid antigen tests as compared to RT-PCR, TruNat and other tests in the last 24 hours in the state.

In all, 30,908 rapid antigen tests were conducted, of which 5,132 turned positive, according to the bulletin.

The other 27,407 tests turned out 3,892 positive cases.

The infection positivity rate rose further to 9.43 per cent after a total of 25,92,619 tests were completed till date, the bulletin said.

Andhra Pradesh now has 87,597 active COVID-19 cases after 1,54,749 people recovered.

East Godavari and Kurnool districts contributed to the bulk of the new cases with 1,372 and 1,138 respectively.

Anantapuramu was behind with 959.

Anantapuramu reported 13 deaths, Chittoor 12, Guntur nine and Prakasam and Visakhapatnam seven each in the last 24 hours.

