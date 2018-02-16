The ’90s hair accessories are back

By | Divya Khatri | Published: 11:56 pm 8:28 pm

Bored of using the same hair accessories? Well, then, here is the perfect trend for you. All the ’90s kids do remember these hair accessories and, to your surprise, it’s back in the lead.

Decorate your hair with these pocket-friendly accessories. So, why not give your simple ponytail or hair updo a twist? Use them finely in a changed way.

Comb hairclip

This is the best suitable for a hair updo/open hair. Once you are done with your hair, apply this accessory on your updo facing the front side. Or, if you want to keep your hair open, then divide your hair into two unequal sections, and apply this on the side where the hair portion is less. Keep it simple, yet fashionable.

Spring headband

If you are planning for a ponytail, make your lazy ponytail a better one with this spring headband. Push this headband in your hair backwards and then do your high ponytail. It makes your ponytail look cool and funky. You can also leave your hair open if you have short hair.

Bow rubber band

Heard about it earlier? Sounds old? Well, it’s not! The simple bow rubber band can be used for your pouf or your ponytail, making it appear quite quirky.